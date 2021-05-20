An appetizer of sardines is nothing like what you might expect: whole fish. Instead, diners receive a jar of braised sardines mashed with tomatoes and onions, spiked with cayenne and lemon juice and served alongside fingers of toasted bread. One of six children, Armstrong calls the spread “a vivid memory of the rare times I was with my father,” just the two of them watching rugby at home when the chef-to-be was a teenager. His father would makes snacks from tinned sardines, which he spritzed with lemon juice and hot sauce and dispatched with nips of sherry. Knowing that little story makes me appreciate what I already like even more.