Too hot to cook? Here are six meatless ways to go.
Veggie Flatbread Sandwich With Feta-Yogurt Spread, pictured above. The feta-yogurt spread is key.
Herbed Pita Bread Salad. A play on the Mediterranean bread salad fattoush.
Radish and Pea Slaw. With three types of radish and a chile-laced sesame ginger dressing.
Spicy Mango Chili Wraps. Easy to make and super crunchy to eat.
Crunchy Salad With Curry Lime Vinaigrette. It’s addictive.
Tomatoes With Capers, Almonds and Herbs. There’s a hint of smoke from smoked almonds.