(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Too hot to cook? Here are six meatless ways to go.

Veggie Flatbread Sandwich With Feta-Yogurt Spread, pictured above. The feta-yogurt spread is key.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Herbed Pita Bread Salad. A play on the Mediterranean bread salad fattoush.


(Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

Radish and Pea Slaw. With three types of radish and a chile-laced sesame ginger dressing.


(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Spicy Mango Chili Wraps. Easy to make and super crunchy to eat.


(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Crunchy Salad With Curry Lime Vinaigrette. It’s addictive.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Tomatoes With Capers, Almonds and Herbs. There’s a hint of smoke from smoked almonds.

More from Food:

It’s too hot to cook, but this easy dinner will keep you cool in the kitchen

The no-cook slaw that can see you through the week

Have questions about cooking? Join our live chat Wednesdays at 12.