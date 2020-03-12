“For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm,” they added. “But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds.”
The chef had a longstanding lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Roux is perhaps best known as the founder of Le Gavroche in London with his older brother Albert in 1967. In 1972, he set up The Waterside Inn in Bray-on-Thames, around 30 miles (48 km) west of London. In 1985, The Waterside Inn received its third Michelin star. Roux’s son Alain has been chef patron there since 2002.
Le Gavroche, which is now run by Albert’s son, Michel Jr., also had three stars for more than a decade from 1982, before losing one.
