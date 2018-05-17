

Mixed-Berry Galette; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/for The Washington Post)

While I appreciate the finer details of making pastry, I leave those to the experts. When I cook at home, I want dessert to look and taste fabulous — but it must also be easy to throw together. As a rule, if it can be described as “rustic,” it is right up my alley.

A galette, which is essentially an open-faced, seasonal fruit pie, is the ultimate showcase of how good that can be. You don’t have to concern yourself with decorative precision, because imperfection adds to a galette’s appeal. There is no pie plate needed to contain it into a round because it is formed and baked right on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Galettes are also inherently better for you than a typical double-crust fruit pie because they involve just one pastry enveloping a bounty of seasonal fruit, rather than a top and a bottom.

This recipe takes the health of the crust further — without giving up any tender, flaky texture — by using whole-grain pastry flour that lends a subtly earthy flavor and soft texture. Olive oil stands in for some of the usual butter. The fresh berry filling is sweetened just enough with honey to punctuate the inherent sweetness of the fruit, and a splash of balsamic vinegar adds a deep, jammy flavor dimension.

All in all, it’s a fuss-free way to turn the season’s wealth of berries into a splendid summer dessert.