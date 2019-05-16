LONDON — A British restaurant has given some customers an unexpected treat, accidently serving them a 4,500-pound ($5,760) bottle of red wine.

The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners “enjoyed your evening” after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol instead of the 260-pound ($333) bottle they had ordered of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001.

A restaurant spokeswoman says “it was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle.” The restaurant told the employee to keep their “chin up,” adding that “one-off mistakes happen.”

The report sparked a flurry of amused responses on Twitter, with many people asking for a table served by the same waiter.

