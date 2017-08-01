Ice cream sandwiches are a good thing to have on hand — plus they’re fun make-ahead desserts for summer gatherings. Use one of the below recipes, or follow our tips for making the most of store-bought ingredients (think Twinkies with caramel ice cream, pictured above).
Cannoli Ice Cream Sandwiches. We really like the chocolate dip. For even more oomph, dip the other end in chopped pistachios.
Lemon Cookies With Blueberry Lavender Ice Cream. Light and pretty.
Salty Sweet Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches. Inspired by a dessert at New York’s Empellon restaurant.
Sugar Cookie Peach Sorbet Sandwiches. A bit of thyme in the sorbet adds a little somethin’ somethin’.
Carrot Cake Ice Cream Sandwiches. Caramelized carrots lend sweetness in the filling, while cream cheese cookies bake up crisp.
