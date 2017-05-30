We’re feeling the need for chocolate in a rich, fudge form. From the Recipe Finder, here are a few chocolate sauces for topping ice cream, plus baked goods and a (nearly) foolproof recipe for ultra creamy fudge.
[For emergency cookie cravings, stock your freezer with homemade dough]
Fastest Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sauce, pictured above. There’s almost no time between you and this easy ice cream topper. Refrigerate it for up to a month.
Bittersweet Chocolate Fudge Sauce. A good, basic starting point for further experimenting; add liqueur, instant coffee, or ground cinnamon or cardamom to give it a kick.
Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream With Bourbon Fudge Sauce. This sauce has a health dose of bourbon.
Good Stuff Eatery’s Milky Way Malt. The recipe calls for good-quality dark fudge sauce — we’d use the bittersweet chocolate sauce above.
Chocolate-Banana Fudge Pops. No ice cream maker? No problem with these fudge pops.
Cherries and Fudge Ice Cream Cake. You can make the cake up to two weeks in advance.
Halvah Fudge Bars. These fudgy bars — made with teff flour — are packed with date syrup, halvah and Marcona almonds.
Fudge-Filled Peanut Butter Cookies. Soft sandwich cookies for the chocolate-with-peanut butter lover.
Nearly Foolproof Creamy Chocolate Fudge. An unusual method leads to creamy fudge that stays moist after storing.