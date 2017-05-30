

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

We’re feeling the need for chocolate in a rich, fudge form. From the Recipe Finder, here are a few chocolate sauces for topping ice cream, plus baked goods and a (nearly) foolproof recipe for ultra creamy fudge.

Fastest Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sauce, pictured above. There’s almost no time between you and this easy ice cream topper. Refrigerate it for up to a month.

Bittersweet Chocolate Fudge Sauce. A good, basic starting point for further experimenting; add liqueur, instant coffee, or ground cinnamon or cardamom to give it a kick.

Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream With Bourbon Fudge Sauce. This sauce has a health dose of bourbon.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Good Stuff Eatery’s Milky Way Malt. The recipe calls for good-quality dark fudge sauce — we’d use the bittersweet chocolate sauce above.

Chocolate-Banana Fudge Pops. No ice cream maker? No problem with these fudge pops.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Cherries and Fudge Ice Cream Cake. You can make the cake up to two weeks in advance.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Halvah Fudge Bars. These fudgy bars — made with teff flour — are packed with date syrup, halvah and Marcona almonds.

Fudge-Filled Peanut Butter Cookies. Soft sandwich cookies for the chocolate-with-peanut butter lover.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Nearly Foolproof Creamy Chocolate Fudge. An unusual method leads to creamy fudge that stays moist after storing.