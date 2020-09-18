GREAT VALUE

Famiglia Falvo Masseria Li Veli Fiano 2018

star star star ( Exceptional )

Salento, Italy, $17

From the heel of Italy’s boot, this exuberant wine seems made to pair with any fish dish. It’s zesty, citrusy and a bit tropical, with apple and Asian pear flavors and a bracing salinity that suggests shellfish, grilled fish and, for Dr. Seuss fans, red fish, blue fish. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Skouras Assyrtiko Wild Ferment 2019

star star star-half ( Excellent/Exceptional )

Peloponnese, Greece, $20

Assyrtiko is most famous from the island of Santorini, but as demand has grown and prices climbed, importers are seeking out versions from the Greek mainland. Assyrtiko is structured, with high acidity that keeps it refreshing and exciting. This wine has some heft, so match it with hearty foods such as grilled chicken or fish. ABV: 13 percent.

Acentor Rioja 2018

star star star-half ( Excellent/Exceptional )

Spain, $18

This savory red seems ideal for the weeks on either side of the autumnal equinox. It greets the nose with jammy late-summer aromas of blackberry pie, as well as a sense of a cool afternoon turning to dusk in a forest where the leaves have reached peak color and are almost, but not quite, ready to fall. This wine begs to be paired with meat cooked over fire. It’s young and should age well over the next five years if you’re willing to stock up. ABV: 14 percent.

Craftwork Estate Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2019

star star ( Excellent )

Monterey County, Calif., $15

Here’s a textbook California sauvignon blanc, with a bit of grassy herbs on the nose, and lean aromas of pear and apricot underneath. This wine is a nice partner for lighter pasta dishes and grilled tofu or poultry. ABV: 13.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Tommaso Gambino, Gambino Cuvée Brut Sparkling Wine

star star ( Excellent )

Italy, $10

The company is from Sicily, but the wine hails from the Treviso area in northern Italy, the land of Prosecco. With flavors of ripe peaches and star fruit, slightly herbaceous and a tad off-dry, the bubbly is great on its own or as a base for a mimosas or bellinis. Be sure to try this; it’s delicious. ABV: 12 percent.

