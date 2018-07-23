

Crispy Rice Paper Bacon; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Food and Dining Editor Email the author

I’ve heard people say bacon is the one meat product vegetarians or vegans miss the most (if they have ever had it to miss, that is). And I get that: Bacon’s salt, smoke, fat and in some cases sugar seem to fire up our brain’s pleasure centers. So it makes sense that vegan cooks have come up with so many ways to make plant-based “bacon.”

[Make the recipe: Crispy Rice Paper Bacon]

I’ve made versions with shiitake mushrooms and with large coconut flakes, and I’ve seen but haven’t yet tried recipes using carrots, eggplant, tempeh, tofu and more. The basic idea: Slice your base ingredient as thinly as possible (if needed), toss it in a marinade that typically includes tamari or soy sauce, maple syrup, liquid smoke and perhaps smoked paprika, and bake.

I didn’t think anything could get better than coconut flakes, since their high fat content mimics that of bacon, and I love the taste of coconut, but they have one drawback — their size. You can’t make “strips” out of coconut flakes. Same issue with shiitakes. Even long vegetables such as carrots and eggplant produce irregular strips when you run them across a mandoline. And how thinly could you possibly slice tofu?

When I saw a recipe using rice paper, I immediately bookmarked it. Would the lack of flavor in the rice-paper wrappers — the same ones you use to make fresh spring rolls — help the “bacon” taste more purely of smoke, salt, sugar and fat? Would the fact that they’re already paper thin help them get super-crisp in the oven?



A BLT made with Crispy Rice Paper Bacon. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Yes and yes.

It’s not the easiest or quickest technique. You have to cut the rice paper with a very sharp knife or scissors to reduce the chances it will shatter, and the process of dipping the strips in water then coating them in marinade is time-consuming and messy. Even more important, you have to watch them carefully to avoid burning, which takes the taste from perfect to, well, a little acrid. But they bubble up in the oven, mimicking the look of bacon.

And the texture! Before I could even make a BLT (should that be BLT or RPLT?), I snuck one piece, and then another. Just like I used to do with you-know-what.