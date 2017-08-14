

When recipes call for egg whites or egg yolks, but not equal amounts of both, do you know how to freeze the extras for another day? The American Egg Board’s Eggcyclopedia says: Add ⅛ teaspoon salt or 1 ½ teaspoons sugar or corn syrup to every 4 egg yolks before you freeze — this will help slow the yolks’ gelling tendencies.

If you would rather use them sooner, refrigerate them (up to 4 days) in airtight containers and try one of these desserts from our archives:

Frozen Sabayon With Fresh Berry Compote, pictured above. A no-churn ice cream of sorts that uses six large yolks.



Coconut-Lime Cream Pie. This not-too-sweet pie uses five large yolks.

Lemon Basil Buttermilk Ice Cream. Goes well with fruit pies or cobblers. This one uses five large yolks.



‘Ugly but Good’ Chunky Chocolate-Hazelnut Meringues. With a name like that they ought to be worth a try; the recipe calls for one to two large egg whites.

Berry Pavlova With Passion Fruit Sauce. A classic that takes well to any number of toppings. (Try a mix of fresh fruit plus this concord grape syrup, pomegranate molasses or leftover sorbet, for example). The recipe uses two large egg whites but doubles or triples easily. (We’ve done a batch with 10 egg whites in a regular stand mixer, without fear of spillage.)



Angel Food ‘Shortcakes’ With Grilled Peaches and Strawberries. Low-fat, little cakes perfect for summer’s peaches or nectarines; uses five to six large egg whites.