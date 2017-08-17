Fresh okra sure looks beautiful this time of year. If you have harvested some from your garden or scored at the farmers market, here are a few ways to make the most of it, from our Recipe Finder:
Okra and Corn Cakes With Tomatoes, Feta and Pepitas, pictured above. Doesn’t everything taste better in griddle cake form? Here, cornmeal, fresh corn and sliced okra are made into a batter, fried into cakes and topped with ripe tomatoes, cheese and pumpkin seeds.
Okra With Buttermilk-Chive Dressing. The dressing’s simple, but it adds nice tang to slightly charred okra.
African Soul Fried Rice. With a pungent smoky-umami flavor, thanks to soumbala (ground locust bean).
Okra, Corn and Tomatoes. Bacon fat adds a meatiness; you can use vegetable oil to keep the dish meatless. The recipe is meant for a pressure cooker.
Herbsaint Grilled Okra With Fresh Cheese and Peanuts. The peanuts are treated to smoked paprika, and the creamy cheese ties it all together. If you’re without a grill, char the okra in a cast-iron skillet.
Braised Okra With Tomatoes, Peppers and Spices. This side dish is enlivened by cumin, garlic, fresh ginger and nigella seed.