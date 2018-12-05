Aromatic Chicken and Chickpea Stew; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
By Ellie Krieger
Ellie Krieger

This nourishing, one-pot meal in a bowl is just the thing to fuel you during these cold days when your to-do list is longer than the number of hours of sunlight.

The stew is composed of a fragrant, spice-infused tomato sauce, tender bites of chicken thigh, meaty chickpeas and ribbons of just-wilted spinach. Its spices — earthy cumin, citrusy coriander, sweet-savory cinnamon and a hint of heat from crushed red pepper — will warm you on a chilly day.

And although it tastes like a complex, long-cooked dish, it is quite simple to make and ready in about a half-hour. Bonus: This stew, like many others, tastes even better the next day or two. So whip up a pot, doubling the recipe as needed, for a nourishing, belly-warming meal at your fingertips through much of the week.

Scale, print and rate the recipe in our Recipe Finder:

Aromatic Chicken and Chickpea Stew

4 servings (makes 4 cups)

MAKE AHEAD: The stew tastes even better with a day or two’s refrigeration.

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch pieces (excess fat trimmed)

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes, or more as needed

One 14.5- ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with their juices

One 8-ounce can no-salt-added tomato sauce

One 15-ounce can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup water

3 packed cups fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped

Steps

Season the chicken all over with ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large, wide-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the chicken and cook for about 4 minutes total, stirring once or twice until it has browned, then transfer it to a plate.

Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pot and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring, until it has softened. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, then stir in the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, crushed red pepper flakes and the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper.

Add the diced tomatoes with their juices, the tomato sauce, chickpeas and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 10 minutes.

Return the chicken with any accumulated juices to the pot; cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until the chicken is tender and cooked through. Stir in the spinach and cook until it is wilted, 1 minute more. Taste, and add more crushed red pepper flakes, as needed.

Serve hot.

More healthful stew recipes:


(Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

West African Peanut Stew With Chicken


(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Tomato Stew With Basil Dumplings

More from Food:

Nourish column archive