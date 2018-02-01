

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

If you are like me, you have been walking by the extra-large, grapefruitlike pomelos in the store for years, never feeling quite up for venturing into unknown citrus territory, especially when there are so many more familiar, less intimidatingly huge favorites to snap up this time of year.

[Make the recipe: Fennel Pomelo Salad With Pistachios]

If that’s the case then, like me, you have been missing out.

Pomelos are wonderful! They taste something like grapefruit, with a pleasant tartness, but mellower — without much bitterness and with a sweet, candylike aroma. It is the largest, and one of the original, citrus species, but don’t let the size deter you; the fruit inside is not much larger than that of a grapefruit. They are so big because their pith is quite thick, but it is easy enough to get to the tasty flesh within and enjoy just as you would a grapefruit or orange.

This recipe uses the blush-colored pomelo segments in a classic, composed salad with crisp, thinly sliced fennel and red onion dressed simply in extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper, topped with a crunch of toasted pistachios and mint leaves. It’s a delightful dish that offers a refreshing contrast to winter’s rich stews and roasts, and it is confirmation that there are always more healthful culinary delights to be discovered.

