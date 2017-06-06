As prime summer grilling and smoking season arrives, you’ll need a few rib ticklin’ (sorry) recipes. Here are a few picks from the Recipe Finder to get you started.
Coffee BBQ-Sauced St. Louis-Style Ribs, pictured above. Spare ribs trimmed of their skirt and tips, doused in a coffee-spiked sauce.
Cherry-Glazed Baby Back Ribs. The glaze gets flavor from cherries two ways: in preserves and in tart cherry juice.
Asian-Marinated Korean Beef Ribs. Their short cooking time makes them achievable on a weeknight.
First-Timer’s Ribs. Ready in about two hours, and no parboiling required.
Caramel Pork Ribs, above left. A simple one-pot recipe with inspiration from France.
The Only Ribs You Need to Know, above right. Are we dealing in hyperbole? Yes. These are great warm, cold or at room temperature.
Chicago Rib Tips. Little nuggets of meltingly tender meat.
In-the-House Smoked Ribs. If you’re without a smoker but willing to hack it, here’s a method. Warning: Your pan will be scorched.