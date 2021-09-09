The heartiest course is a casserole of more than a dozen kinds of mushrooms that a server stirs and passes under the nose of everyone at the table. We inhale what smells like a forest floor as some of the many roasted mushrooms, including subtly nutty pecan truffles from Virginia, are introduced. Before each of us is a small plate of baby potatoes, cooked in vegetable broth and anointed with corn fungus butter, over which an attendant portions the mushrooms. We later learn the dish is called “earth.” The beiges and browns aren’t much to look at, but it’s a mistake to judge this book by its cover. “Earth” is moving.