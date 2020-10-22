Casa Smith Cervo Barbera Northridge Vineyard 2017

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, Wash., $23

Casa Smith is a line of wines made from Italian grape varieties in Washington state’s Columbia Valley. The Smith is Charles Smith, producer of K Vintners’ syrahs and the popular Kung Fu Girl Riesling. This barbera is outstanding, rich with cherry and plum and a lovely, lingering savory note of wild herbs and mushrooms. Pair with grilled or braised meats to take the edge off autumn’s chill. Alcohol by volume: 15 percent.

ZD Sauvignon Blanc 2019

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Napa Valley, Calif., $29

When I taste a wine like ZD’s sauvignon blanc, I wish Napa Valley hadn’t gone all in for cabernet. Here is impressive intensity, with flavors of quince, Asian pear and star fruit, plus a splash of key lime to bring it home. Fans of top white Bordeaux from Graves, which can cost considerably more than this, should take note. Organic, though the heavy bottle is not particularly eco-friendly. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Pazo de Villarei Albariño 2017

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Rias Baixas, Spain, $17

Albariño, best known from northwestern Spain and northern Portugal, where it is called Alvarinho, tends to emphasize either a fruity or minerally character. The distinction can be subtle. The Pazo de Villarei falls on the former side, with exuberant flavors of ripe apricots and peaches. It speaks of the sun. ABV: 13 percent.

Morgado da Vila Alvarinho 2019

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Minho, Portugal, $18

This Morgado da Vila Alvarinho leans to the minerally expression of the grape. The sensation is more of rock and stone, with fruit in the background. With more time in bottle, the fruit flavors may grow more prominent. Right now, though, this wine speaks of the earth. ABV: 13 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Lewis & Clark Riesling Zillah Ranch 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Yakima Valley, Wash., $12

Here’s a good, straightforward riesling at an affordable price. It’s off-dry but not sweet — the fruit and the acidity balance each other out. This is a good wine to pair with Asian takeout and a movie. ABV: 12 percent.

