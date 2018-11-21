In many ways, I prefer the day after Thanksgiving to the holiday itself. Rather than jump into Friday’s gift shopping madness, for me it is a time to sleep in, relax, relish memories of the feast and dig into my refrigerator full of leftovers.
What gets me out of bed is the thought of a slice of pumpkin pie with my morning coffee (not an unreasonable breakfast with a scoop of yogurt). When I have leftover roasted vegetables this frittata is sure to make an appearance at some point in the day, served hot for lunch or dinner or at room temperature for pop-in guests in the evening. To make it, I give the vegetables a coarse chop and warm them in a skillet with sauteed onion and a smattering of whatever fresh herbs I also inevitably have left over. (If your roasted vegetables are already well seasoned, it is better to hold back on adding any more herbs.) Then just pour a mixture of eggs and milk into the skillet and cook on the stove top for about 10 minutes before sprinkling with cheese (also inevitably remaining from the Thanksgiving meal) and broiling for a couple minutes.
The frittata emerges from the oven puffed and golden — not feeling the least bit recycled, but rather like a whole new, wonderful dish.
6 to 7 servings
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
7 large eggs
¼ cup low-fat milk (1 percent)
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small onion, cut into small dice
1½ cups mixed roasted vegetables, coarsely chopped if large
1½ teaspoons chopped hardy herbs, such as rosemary, sage and/or thyme
⅓ cup crumbled soft goat cheese (chevre) or feta cheese
Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
Heat the oil in a medium (10-inch) cast iron or ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook for about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are tender and beginning to brown. Stir in the roasted vegetables and the herbs, and cook for about 2 minutes until warmed through.
Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the skillet, covering them evenly. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until the egg mixture has set around the edges but is still liquidy in the center.
Meanwhile, position an oven rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiler element; preheat the broiler.
Scatter the cheese evenly across the surface of the eggs. Transfer to the oven; broil for about 2 minutes, until the surface is set and golden brown.
Let the frittata rest for a minute or two before slicing into wedges of equal size. Serve warm, or at room temperature.
