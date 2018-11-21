

Roasted Vegetable Frittata; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

In many ways, I prefer the day after Thanksgiving to the holiday itself. Rather than jump into Friday’s gift shopping madness, for me it is a time to sleep in, relax, relish memories of the feast and dig into my refrigerator full of leftovers.

What gets me out of bed is the thought of a slice of pumpkin pie with my morning coffee (not an unreasonable breakfast with a scoop of yogurt). When I have leftover roasted vegetables this frittata is sure to make an appearance at some point in the day, served hot for lunch or dinner or at room temperature for pop-in guests in the evening. To make it, I give the vegetables a coarse chop and warm them in a skillet with sauteed onion and a smattering of whatever fresh herbs I also inevitably have left over. (If your roasted vegetables are already well seasoned, it is better to hold back on adding any more herbs.) Then just pour a mixture of eggs and milk into the skillet and cook on the stove top for about 10 minutes before sprinkling with cheese (also inevitably remaining from the Thanksgiving meal) and broiling for a couple minutes.

The frittata emerges from the oven puffed and golden — not feeling the least bit recycled, but rather like a whole new, wonderful dish.