The White House on Sunday night announced the recipients of the Humanities Medal and the National Medal of Arts, a list that includes actor (and a rare Trump supporter in Hollywood) Jon Voight, singer and musician Alison Krauss, and thriller author James Patterson. The medals will be presented at a ceremony Thursday at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

It’s the first time in his presidency that Trump has offered the medals, which are typically given out annually. But Trump is considered radioactive for many artists and celebrities, who have often shied away from Washington events that might put them in proximity to the divisive chief executive, for fear of alienating their fans.

But O’Connell, reached via email while traveling, says that he “look[s] forward to attending” the ceremony and that he is “immensely honored” by the recognition.

His luxurious rural restaurant and inn has long been a magnet for politicos from both parties and for dignitaries from Washington and around the world. O’Connell even cooked for Queen Elizabeth during her 2007 visit. And the Inn is known as a destination for power engagements and weddings: NBC’s Andrea Mitchell and former Fed chair Alan Greenspan tied the knot there, and it’s also where Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) popped the question to his now-wife.

The shiny bit of hardware O’Connell will collect on Thursday might mean he needs to make room in his trophy cabinet: The 74-year-old chef has been racking up accolades of late, including the James Beard Foundation’s lifetime achievement award this year, as well as the three Michelin stars he has long coveted.

