

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Depending on where you live, you’ll start seeing peaches in farmers markets soon (or perhaps you already are!). Here are six savory ways from the Recipe Finder to use them in lunches and dinners.

Peach Quesadillas, pictured above. A savory combo with pork sausage, basil and sharp white cheddar.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Cocoa-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin With Peaches. We like the blend of spices and seasonings here. It’s ready in 30 minutes or less.

Bourbon-Glazed Pork Chops and Peaches. Marinade doubles as sauce in this quick grilled main.



(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Five-Spice Rubbed Halibut With Peach-Ginger Relish. A healthful meal that’s ready in 30 minutes or less.

Grilled Corn, Peach and Poblano Salad. Use it as a bed for grilled chicken or tofu to make it a main dish.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Peach and Pancetta Risotto. If you like the classic melon-and-prosciutto pairing, you’ll love this risotto.