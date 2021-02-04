— Dave McIntyre

GREAT VALUE

Villa Sandi Il Fresco Rosé Brut Prosecco

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Italy, $18

Spicy red fruit makes this delicious wine sparkle along with the bubbles. This will perk up your palate before dinner and highlight cheese or other antipasti. Alcohol by volume: 11.5 percent.

Imported by Folio Fine Wine Partners, distributed in the District and Maryland by M. Touton Selection, in Virginia by RNDC: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Central Liquors, District Liquors, Mac Market, Rodman’s, Stellina Pizzeria, Virginia Market. Available in Maryland at Annebeth’s and Giolitti Delicatessen in Annapolis; Beers & Cheers in Germantown; Beers & Cheers Too and Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; the Bottle Shop in Potomac; Citron and Wine Source in Baltimore; Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville; Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Kent Towne Liquors in Chester; Old Farm Liquors, Riverside Liquors and Up on Market in Frederick; Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; the Village Pump in College Park; Wheaton Winery Beer and Wine in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Fern Street Gourmet and Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria.

GREAT VALUE

Eugène Carrel Brut Rosé

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Savoie, France, $20

This delightful rosé with flavors of red currants and raspberries hails from Savoie, nestled in the French Alps. It suggests an après-ski celebration, but it’s also appropriate for any occasion, such as a minor triumph on your Zoom call. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Cork Market, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Bethesda Market, Bradley Food & Beverage, Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; King’s Craft Beer, Wine & Deli in Rockville; Takoma Beverage Co. in Takoma Park. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Cheesetique (Alexandria, Arlington).

De Pró Cava Brut Rosé

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Penedès, Spain, $15

Its bright cherry color and fun, fruity and effusive flavors make this an ideal aperitif to welcome the evening or a special occasion. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Artisans & Vines; distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, in Virginia by LK Wine Tours and Sales: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Dupont Market, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Sheffield Wine & Liquor Shoppe, Streets Market (Cleveland Park). Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Bradley Food & Beverage and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Crescent Wine & Beer in Bowie; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Fenwick Beer & Wine, Locavino and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Greenbelt Co-Op in Greenbelt; Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Kings Contrivance Liquor & Smoke Shop in Columbia; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Main Street Pearl in Takoma Park; Monterey Mart & Café in North Bethesda; Rodman’s (White Flint); Village Green Spirit Shop and Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Crush Wine Bar and Murphy Beverage Co. in Winchester; Unwined (Belleview, Bradlee) in Alexandria.

Covalli Prosecco Rosé 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Italy, $15

Pale salmon in color and slightly bitter on the finish with flavors of orange peel and clove, this refreshing wine has a lively edge to it. ABV: 11 percent.

Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at 925 Liquors in Waldorf; ABD Liquor in Prince Frederick; BK Miller Meats & Liquor in Clinton; the Breadery in Catonsville; Castle Beer, Liquor and Wine in Williamsport; Cheers in Berlin; Downtown Beer and Wine in North Bethesda; Dunkirk Marketplace in Dunkirk; Pinky & Pepe’s Grape Escape in Gaithersburg; Kingsview Beer & Wine and Village West Liquor in Germantown; Leonardtown Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown; Marlin Market in Pocomoke City; Northridge Wine & Spirits in Ellicott City; Pigtown Wine, Beer & Liquor and Pratt Liquors in Baltimore; Presever Wine & Spirits in Hanover; Prime Beer & Wine, Snider’s Super Foods and Woodmoor Supermarket in Silver Spring; Town Market Basket Beer, Wine & Liquor in Snow Hill; Vino-2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall.

Fossa Mala Amore Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

star star-half star-outline star-outline ( Good/Excellent )

Friuli, Italy, $16

Okay, here’s your tacky romantic label suitable for either Valentine’s Day or a marriage proposal. According to my translation app, the Italian quote from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” translates back into English as “From now on, call me Love.” This seems like self-limiting marketing. The wine is actually pretty good — cabernet sauvignon is not a common grape in Italy’s Friuli region, so this won’t match the powerful flavor profile you may be used to from California, France or Chile. Instead, it’s light-bodied, with cabernet flavors of blackberry and currant, but without the heavy oak influence from barrels. Make your point with the label, enjoy a glass, then move on to a more impressive wine to seal the deal. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Bravo Wine Imports: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, Radici. Available in Virginia at Classic Wines in Great Falls; Crystal City Wine Shop and the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington; Foods of All Nations, Mona Lisa and Rio Hill Wine & Beer in Charlottesville; Murphy Beverage Co. and the Wine Mill in Winchester; Once Upon a Vine and Oxford Cellars in Richmond; Pickford’s Fresh Seafood & Gourmet in Harrisonburg; Planet Wine & Gourmet and Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria; the Town Duck in Warrenton; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Vino Bistro in Leesburg; Wine Cabinet in Reston; Wine Styles (Montclair, South Riding); Yelping Dog Wine in Staunton.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.