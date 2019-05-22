

Grilled chicken paillards with sugar snap pea and strawberry salad; get the recipe, below. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

To create a compellingly inspiring dish, sometimes all you need to do is approach ordinary ingredients from a different perspective. Take grilled chicken and salad for example. Flipping the usual greens topped with poultry and instead making the chicken the foundation to be crowned with the salad, is just the kind of upside-down thinking that keeps things interesting. When the chicken is pounded thinly, into what’s called a paillard as it is here, it becomes an ultra-elegant platform for any seasonal salad to be served as a main course.

It’s a setup that inspires me throughout the year with its enticing and healthful possibilities, which is why I have decided to create a chicken paillard salad for each season this year. In this spring edition, the thin chicken cutlet is grilled, then topped with a mound of crisp sugar snap peas and arugula tossed in a lemony dressing, sliced strawberries and toasted almonds.

Running with the idea of approaching ordinary ingredients in a fresh way rather than chop the snap peas or add them whole to the salad, I sliced them thinly lengthwise into a kind of slaw, exposing a lovely cross section of the peas inside each long, oval shaped slice. It takes a little more effort to do this, but it gives you a whole new appreciation of what snap peas — and what chicken and salad for that matter — can become.