Jones only buys live crabs from the Chesapeake Bay, primarily from the Wye and Chester rivers. “I get what I can get,” says the chef, explaining why on my follow-up trip, mediums were the only size available. The kitchen steams its crabs to order, then plies them with a seasoning blend that runs more than a dozen ingredients long. The finishing touch is red with cayenne, chiles and paprika, and rounded out with cumin, coriander and a suggestion of sugar. The texture is a selling point, too. Different grinds of some seasonings — notice the sea salt flakes? — add a nice crunch to the eating, which takes place on a sheet of brown butcher paper accompanied by a wooden mallet and a sharp knife for breaking down the crabs. The most Maryland of traditions is one of its messiest, which explains the deep wash basins against the wall. FYI: The kitchen is happy to steam a single crab for the merely curious.