Exceptional Excellent Very Good

These are wines to slake our thirst, as we enjoy warmer weather. Two rosés start the parade — a topnotch one from New York and a fun pink from California in a can — followed by a lovely grenache from Santa Barbara, Calif., a perennial favorite white from South Africa, and a fun bubbly to celebrate hump day or other workweek victories.

Wolffer Estate Rosé Table Wine 2017

Long Island, N.Y., $20

Wolffer Estate is on Long Island’s South Fork, a short drive away from the vacation homes of the rich and famous. It also produces some delicious wines, usually at prices that don’t match the local property values, and is among the pioneers of sustainable viticulture on Long Island. Winemaker Roman Roth has produced a delicious 2017 rosé that offers flavors of melon and berries and a racy freshness that invigorates as it refreshes. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at Bacchus Wine Cellar, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, Cork Market, Metro Wine & Spirits, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Towne Wine & Liquors, Watergate Vintners & Spirits , Yes! Organic Market (Georgia Avenue); on the list at Commissary, Millie’s Spring Valley. On the list in Maryland at Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Society Fair in Alexandria, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

Casa Dumetz Grenache 2015

Santa Barbara County, Calif., $35

Central California, especially Paso Robles and Santa Barbara County, is a prime area for Rhone Valley grape varieties in California. This grenache, the main red grape of the southern Rhone, needs about a half-hour from the time you pull the cork to show its best. But with patience it will reward you with dark berry fruit flavors and grippy tannins that give it a mineral texture. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by Well Crafted Wine & Beverage Co.: Available in Virginia at Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington, Vino Market in Midlothian, Vinosity in Culpeper, Wine Seller in Williamsburg; on the list at the Corkscrew Wine Bar in Norfolk, Ruth’s Chris in Virginia Beach.

GREAT VALUE

Badenhorst Family Wines, Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2017

Swartland, South Africa, $16

South Africa is known for its fantastic chenin blanc, and the Badenhorst Secateurs is delicious year after year. Enjoy this by itself or with seafood and spicy dishes. It’s popular on restaurant wine lists because of its bang for the buck. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Circle Wine & Liquor, Cordial Fine Wine & Spirits (Union Market), Grape Intentions, Metro Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Safeway (Georgetown); on the list at Barrel, Brookland’s Finest, all Clyde’s restaurants, Daikaya, Le Diplomate, Magnolia Kitchen, Occidental Grill, Ris, Scarlet Oak, Woodward Table. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s in Bethesda, the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Downtown Beer & Wine 3 in Gaithersburg, Hop N Grape in North Bethesda, Remington Wine Company and Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore, Wine Cellars of Annapolis; on the list at Black Market Bistro in Garrett Park, Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean; on the list at various Clyde’s restaurants.

Tangent Rosé Wine Paragon Vineyard 2016

Edna Valley, Calif., $7.25 for a 375-milliliter can

Bright and fruity, this is a fine rosé for picnics or on-the-go outings where cans are more convenient than bottles. The viticulture is SIP Certified sustainable. ABV: 12.9­ percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at MLK Deli, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits; on the list at Gaslight Tavern. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. in Bethesda, Beers & Cheers Too in Gaithersburg, the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville, Parkway Deli & Restaurant and Woodmoor Supermarket in Silver Spring; on the list at Ayse Meze and Isabella’s in Frederick. Available in Virginia at the Brew Shop and Crystal City Wine Shop in Arlington.

Pixels Glera 2015

Bulgaria, $20

Every week should include a celebration. Glera is the grape of Prosecco, here grown in Bulgaria and given a bit of richness and weight that sets it apart from the Italian model. It’s delicious and refreshing, with white fruit flavors and — well — bubbles. ABV: 11 percent.

Distributed by Global Wines: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s, Watergate Vintners & Spirits; on the list at Bistro Bohem. Available in Maryland at Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, the Wine Harvest (Gaithersburg, Potomac). Available in Virginia at Streets Market in Alexandria.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.