

Strawberry Almond Breakfast Pops; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

In the heat of the summer when you trade your hot coffee for iced, why not add some extra chill to your morning smoothie, too? That’s essentially what these fun breakfast pops are: a frozen smoothie on a stick.

They are creamy and fruity inside, made with a blend of fresh strawberries, banana and yogurt, and crunchy outside with coating of finely chopped toasted almonds. They get most of their subtle sweetness from the fruit itself — and a very ripe banana is key to that end. The little bit of honey that’s used to make the nuts adhere adds a layer of sweetness as well. They remind me of the crunchy-coated ice cream bars I would get from the truck when I was a kid.

But while these taste like a real treat, they are officially nutritionist-approved as a breakfast food because they are made with those healthful smoothie ingredients. Grab one as you dash out the door in the morning, or pass them around next time you host a summer brunch, for a playfully cool way to start the day.

