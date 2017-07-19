

Grilled Pork Cutlets With Cilantro Peanut Pesto; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

This supremely tasty sauce takes the basic concept of a pesto into a delightfully different, boldly flavorful direction. With cilantro as its base, it could rightfully be considered an Asian-style variation on chimichurri sauce.

However you characterize it, it is luscious in its own right.

To make it, you whir both the leaves and tender stems of a bunch of cilantro in a food processor with the aromatic dynamic duo of ginger and garlic, a bright punch of lime juice and a handful of roasted peanuts. A pinch of crushed red pepper flakes provides a hint of heat, which you could certainly increase if you like things spicy. Peanut oil and toasted sesame oil, which add body and amplify the peanutty flavor, are drizzled gradually into the running food processor to emulsify the ingredients.

The result is a condiment so mouthwatering you will be compelled to put it on just about everything, so you might want to double the recipe to have extra. (It will keep up to four days in the refrigerator.) It instantly elevates simply grilled foods — vegetables, chicken, fish or meat — and it is wonderful drizzled liberally over eggs, potatoes, avocado toast or perfectly ripe summer tomatoes.

Here, its platform is lean pork loin, pounded into thin cutlets that cook in minutes on the grill. They are simply seasoned to let the big-flavored sauce have the limelight it deserves.

food@washpost.com