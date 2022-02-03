GREAT VALUE
Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholic Peach
Italy, $11
This is part of a new line of dealcoholized wines from Stella Rosa — slightly fizzy and slightly sweet, with added fruit flavors. The Peach is just that — peachy. The best wine reference would be a moscato d’Asti, or a mock bellini for an imaginary trip to Harry’s Bar in Venice. This is really quite tasty. Alcohol by volume: 0 percent. BW: 530 grams (Average).
Imported by Il Conte Imports, distributed locally by RNDC. This and other nonalcoholic Stella Rosa wines are just being introduced to nationwide distribution.
GREAT VALUE
Lyric Pinot Noir 2019
Santa Barbara County, Calif., $18
My quest to discover pinot noirs under $20 that actually taste like pinot instead of some candied confection continues to bear fruit. This beauty sings with strawberry, dark cherry and plum flavors accented by a hint of iodine and baking spice, true to the character of Santa Barbara County. ABV: 13.9 percent. BW: 485 grams (Light).
Distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at Barrel House Liquors, Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Calvert Woodley, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Hop, Cask & Barrel, MacArthur Beverages, Potomac Wine & Spirits. Widely available in Maryland, including at Arundel Mills Wine & Spirits in Hanover; Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Christo’s Discount Liquors in Glen Burnie; Cox Wine & Spirits in Edgewater; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Jason’s Wine & Spirits, Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Laurel Beer, Wine & Spirits, LAX Wine & Spirits in Beltsville; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Whitey’s Liquors in Linthicum Heights. Available in Virginia at some Harris Teeter locations.
Bodegas La Cartuja 2018
Priorat, Spain, $22
Priorat became famous a decade or more ago for dense, high-alcohol wines that spoke more of power than finesse. This beauty from La Cartuja seeks to reclaim elegance. At 14.5 percent alcohol, it’s by no means shy, but the fruit and structure from the blend of garnacha and mazuela grapes make this vibrant in color, aroma and flavor. Pair it with lighter sausage or poultry dishes. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 445 grams (Light).
Imported by Ole & Obrigado; distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by Salveto: Available in the District at Bodega, the Bottle Shop, Calvert Woodley, dLeña, Grand Cata (La Cosecha), Hop, Cask & Barrel, Lupo Osteria, Modern Liquors, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at 94th Street Beer & Wine in Ocean City; Beards Hill Liquors in Aberdeen; Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Staples Corner Liquors in Gambrills; Vintage 414 in Cambridge. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s in McLean; Crystal City Wine Shop, Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop, SER in Arlington; Department of Beer and Wine, Le Vintage, Unwined (Belleview) in Alexandria; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; In Vino Veritas in Keswick; Lemaire, Saison Market, Shagbark in Richmond; Locke Store in Millwood; Wine Cabinet in Reston; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).
Bergevin Lane Vineyards Love-Struck Viognier 2019
Walla Walla Valley, Wash., $23
This is not the overtly floral style of viognier Virginia has become known for, but more down-to-earth in its mineral character and focus. The jasmine and honeysuckle notes are in the background, like a bouquet of flowers left on the table after the conversation has moved to the sofa. ABV: 13.6 percent. BW: 465 grams (Light).
Distributed by Global Wines Maryland: Available in the District at Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Sara’s Market, Streets Market (Cleveland Park). Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co., Bethesda Market in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Vine Alley in Gaithersburg; King’s Craft Beer Wine Deli in Rockville.
Les Gentilhommes Mâcon-Péronne 2020
Burgundy, France, $26
Burgundy’s Mâcon region is famous for affordable chardonnays that offer terrific value. This one delivers layers of orchard fruit flavors with a slight floral accent, like slices of ripe peach drizzled with wildflower honey. The wine is not at all sweet, though — it is tight and minerally with a long persistence. You may be tempted to drink this on its own, but it should pair well with all sorts of poultry and seafood dishes. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 615 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Goska’s Liquors in Severna Park; Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis. Available in Virginia at Belmont Butchery, Libbie Market, Tidewater Cellars, the Wine Whisperer in Richmond; City Vino in Fredericksburg; Great Bottles in Suffolk; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Vino Market in Midlothian; the Wine Attic in Clifton; Wine Mill in Winchester.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check wine-searcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
More from Food: