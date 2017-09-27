In addition to being life-giving (for some of us, at least), coffee and espresso are versatile ingredients that add depth to nearly everything they touch. Pour yourself a cup of cold-brew and then browse through this selection of caffeinated recipes from our archives.
Chocolate Chip-Mocha Scones With Cacao Nibs. These vegan, whole-grain breakfast treats use coffee extract or espresso powder. (We’re partial to the powder — it’s a good thing to keep on hand for flavoring baked goods.)
Coffee Maple Syrup. This recipe uses instant coffee — not espresso — to boost the flavor of maple syrup.
Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls With Caramel Coffee Cream Cheese Glaze. Here’s another use for instant coffee — in the icing on top of these warm, decadent, comforting cinnamon rolls.
Iced Avocado and Coffee Drink (Es Alpukat). A refreshing and sweet drink.
Frozen ‘Irish Coffee’, above left. The classic drink of whiskey with coffee, but adapted for warm weather.
Sweet Liberty’s Pina Colada, above right. The five coffee beans blended in are transformative.
Espresso Macarons With Fudge Filling. Coffee and chocolate are a natural together. (Plus, these are gluten-free!)
Iced Coffee Cookies. They really do taste like a cup of the cold stuff.
Wine- and Coffee-Braised Chicken With Glazed Vegetables. Coffee’s not only great in sweet things — try it in this intense riff on coq au vin.
Espresso Barbecue Sauce. Goes with a variety of smoked meats.
And of course, no cup of coffee would be complete without a doughnut. Have you tried our Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts? We think they’re the best doughnuts you’ll ever eat.
More from Food:
Be better than Betty Crocker. Here’s how to make your own baking mixes like a pro.
This is the messy, spicy, overstuffed sandwich that will make you reconsider vegan food
Hooray for queso, especially when it’s draped over tacos
You could use more green in your life. These main-course salads will help.
Have questions about cooking? Join our live chat Wednesdays at 12.