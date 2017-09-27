

Costa Rican Natural Cold-Brew Coffee. Get the recipe from the link below, or at washingtonpost.com/recipes. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

In addition to being life-giving (for some of us, at least), coffee and espresso are versatile ingredients that add depth to nearly everything they touch. Pour yourself a cup of cold-brew and then browse through this selection of caffeinated recipes from our archives.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Chocolate Chip-Mocha Scones With Cacao Nibs. These vegan, whole-grain breakfast treats use coffee extract or espresso powder. (We’re partial to the powder — it’s a good thing to keep on hand for flavoring baked goods.)

Coffee Maple Syrup. This recipe uses instant coffee — not espresso — to boost the flavor of maple syrup.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls With Caramel Coffee Cream Cheese Glaze. Here’s another use for instant coffee — in the icing on top of these warm, decadent, comforting cinnamon rolls.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Iced Avocado and Coffee Drink (Es Alpukat). A refreshing and sweet drink.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

(Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

Frozen ‘Irish Coffee’, above left. The classic drink of whiskey with coffee, but adapted for warm weather.

Sweet Liberty’s Pina Colada, above right. The five coffee beans blended in are transformative.



(Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Espresso Macarons With Fudge Filling. Coffee and chocolate are a natural together. (Plus, these are gluten-free!)



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Iced Coffee Cookies. They really do taste like a cup of the cold stuff.



(Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Wine- and Coffee-Braised Chicken With Glazed Vegetables. Coffee’s not only great in sweet things — try it in this intense riff on coq au vin.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Espresso Barbecue Sauce. Goes with a variety of smoked meats.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

And of course, no cup of coffee would be complete without a doughnut. Have you tried our Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts? We think they’re the best doughnuts you’ll ever eat.