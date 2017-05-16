(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Put some rhubarb in your dessert (or breakfast!) with one of these Recipe Finder picks.

Rhubarb + Strawberry Granita, pictured above. Fun and refreshing.


Rhubarb Betty. A sweet-tart number that uses up stale bread crusts.


Strawberry Rhubarb Crumbles, above left. A healthful take on the typically butter-laden dessert.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Sherbet, above right. No ice cream maker needed.


Strawberry-Rhubarb Yogurt Parfaits. Healthful enough for breakfast, but satisfying enough for dessert.


Rhubarb Cake. A moist cake that’s delicious with whipped cream or crème fraîche.


Vintage Rhubarb Pie. With a flaky, all-butter crust.

