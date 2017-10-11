

For those experiencing warmer-than-normal October temperatures, the lack of sweater weather might have you down. Fight the flannel-less blues with a few pumpkin recipes that are better suited for warmer weather. (We’ll save the soups and stews for a cooler forecast.)

Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles. These would be also be good grilled with slices of cheese, turkey and a generous slather of mustard in between. Just saying.



Stir-Fried Orange Pumpkin. A colorful side dish that combines Northern and Southern Indian seasonings.



Creamy Pumpkin Grits With Brown Butter. With sauteed onions, herbs, pumpkin puree and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.



Pumpkin Sloppy Joes. Welp, they might not photograph well, but they sure to do taste good.



Roasted Pumpkin Hummus. You can roast your own pumpkin or use the canned stuff.



‘Round-the-Grill Pumpkin-Butter S’mores. It’s still grilling weather, after all!