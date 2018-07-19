Columnist, Food

Red Cabbage and Fennel Slaw With Sunflower Seeds; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

All too often, slaw is a sad and soggy afterthought — a mayonnaise-heavy mound of cabbage smothered into submission. What a missed opportunity when you consider the bright, fresh possibilities a good slaw presents.

The accompanying recipe is a case in point. It is a crisp, colorful mélange of shredded vegetables — red cabbage, fennel, carrot and onion — in a tangy-sweet vinaigrette, made with healthful oil, that softens the slaw components slightly and brings them together without overdoing it.

A final toss with toasted sunflower seeds adds a delightfully nutty crunch for a slaw that stands up to make-ahead treatment for a summer gathering, and it stands out as a truly desirable side dish.

Red Cabbage and Fennel Slaw With Sunflower Seeds

8 servings (makes about 6 cups)

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.

Ingredients

⅓ cup unsalted, hulled sunflower seeds

¼ cup walnut oil or extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

5 cups shredded red cabbage

1 medium fennel bulb, halved, cored and thinly sliced (4 cups)

1 large carrot, shredded (1 cup)

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

Steps

Toast the sunflower seeds in a dry skillet over a medium high heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Cool completely.

Whisk together the oil, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a liquid measuring cup, to form an emulsified dressing.

Toss together the cabbage, fennel, carrot and onion in a mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Toss in the sunflower seeds just before serving.

