

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Adding an egg to your plate — fried, poached, hard-cooked or however you like — is a good idea in most cases. From the Recipe Finder, here are seven ways, sans meat, to do so.

Enfrijoladas With Egg, Avocado and Onion, pictured above. Corn tortillas in a bean “sauce,” topped with your favorite crunchy, salty, spicy ingredients.



(Renee Comet/For the Washington Post)

Grilled Leeks With Crispy Fried Egg. This would be great for a grilling brunch.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Chopped Egg and Avocado Sandwiches. Pack these on a picnic and enjoy under the shade of a tree.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Avocado Toast With Egg, Cucumber and Radish. Because you should eat all the avocado toast your heart desires. (And also topping this with grated egg makes it extra satisfying.)



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Asparagus With Romesco Blanco and Fried Eggs. Honestly, this almond-flecked, chunky sauce is great on almost anything.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Shakshuka With Swiss Chard. The greens add color and texture.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Herbed Mushroom Quiche. Pair it with a green salad and a glass of rose, and you’ve got yourself a mighty fine springtime dinner.