

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Sugar snap peas are starting to show up in farmers markets. From the Recipe Finder, here are six meatless ways to use them.

[Farmers markets in the Washington area]

Spiced Spring Vegetables and Coconut Polenta, pictured above. A gluten-free riff on a traditional vegetable stir-fry called uppittu or upma.

Sugar Snap Peas With Browned Garlic. Quick and just six ingredients.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Farro and Black Quinoa ‘Risotto’ With Pea-Shoot Pesto. This calls for pea shoots, but you can use snap peas in their place.

Peas With Mint Chutney and Feta. An easy, gluten-free side.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Beet and Snap Pea Salad With Ricotta. An invigorating blend of raw beets, walnuts and snap peas.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Super Green Stir-Fry. Crunchy, fresh and satisfying.