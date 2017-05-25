Sugar snap peas are starting to show up in farmers markets. From the Recipe Finder, here are six meatless ways to use them.
[Farmers markets in the Washington area]
Spiced Spring Vegetables and Coconut Polenta, pictured above. A gluten-free riff on a traditional vegetable stir-fry called uppittu or upma.
Sugar Snap Peas With Browned Garlic. Quick and just six ingredients.
Farro and Black Quinoa ‘Risotto’ With Pea-Shoot Pesto. This calls for pea shoots, but you can use snap peas in their place.
Peas With Mint Chutney and Feta. An easy, gluten-free side.
Beet and Snap Pea Salad With Ricotta. An invigorating blend of raw beets, walnuts and snap peas.
Super Green Stir-Fry. Crunchy, fresh and satisfying.