Spring is finally here, and so are this year’s rosés. Here are three to get your patio sipping started for the season, including two from Portugal and one from southern France. This week’s greatest value is a $10 charmer that also comes in a 3-liter box for even less money.

For more serious wine drinking — but not much more serious in price — we have two fantastic chardonnays from excellent producers in Chablis, in northern Burgundy. One displays Chablis at its best, while the other demonstrates what producers can accomplish, for tremendous value, with grapes grown outside the official region. A fun splurge would be to compare both of these wines on the same night.

— Dave McIntyre

GREAT VALUE

Lab Rosé 2018

Lisboa, Portugal, $10, $25 for 3-liter box

If you’re stocking up for a backyard neighborhood barbecue, look for this charmer in the 3-liter box format. It’s a steal, and bursting with bright red berry fruit and sunny fun. Warning: My bottle seemed to spring a leak, because it sure emptied mighty fast! Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

Stephanie et Vincent Michelet Chablis 2016

Burgundy, France, $25

Chablis, at the northern edge of Burgundy, is famous for producing top-notch chardonnay from its chalky soils of ancient seabeds. The wines may be the best expression of what wine lovers sometimes call “minerality,” a sense of stony earthiness that grounds the wine to the terroir where it was grown. The Michelet Chablis offers rich flavors of orchard fruit — pears, apricots, peaches — but also talc, a mineral quality that sustains the wine and gives it structure. The image of a fossil on the label conveys the story of the wine from antiquity to the bottle. I have also tasted the 2017, which is not yet in the market, and it is also exceptional. ABV: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Famille Brocard Margote Chardonnay 2017

France, $13

Wow. This is simply one of the best chardonnays under $15 I’ve tasted in a long time. The Brocard family makes wine in Chablis . This wine, sourced from outside the Chablis demarcation, captures that style without carrying the price. Exquisitely balanced, it’s bursting with flavors of citrus and peach that seem to reach for the sky, and a taut stoniness that keeps it grounded. ABV: 13 percent.

GREAT VALUE

La Tour de Gatigne Rosé 2018

Cevennes, France, $11

Grenache is the basis for this delightful rosé, along with 30 percent nielluccio (a French name for the sangiovese grape of Tuscany). The wine strides unapologetically down the middle of the strawberry/melon spectrum of rosé, with bright fruit and refreshing acidity. Pair this with patios. ABV: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Confidencial Reserva Rosé 2018

Portugal, $13

Light in color and body, slightly spritzy, this delightful rosé is a textbook “patio pounder.” ABV: 12.5 percent.

