Running short of speedy recipes to make during the week? Here are a few favorites — that all happen to be gluten-free — from our Recipe Finder. (Be sure to check out the more than 600 other gluten-free, main course options there, too.)

Iron Skillet Shrimp With Grapefruit. Ready in 20 minutes or less; if you don’t like grapefruit, this is also great with mango.



Chicken With Smoked Paprika and Almonds. Another good use for boneless, skinless chicken breast halves.



Quick Yogurt-Curried Lamb. This will take a bit longer than the other recipes (it’s ready in 40 minutes or less), but the result is something bold and meaty.



Salmon Baked in a Bag With Citrus, Olives and Chilies. Cooking the fish inside a parchment paper “bag” is a surefire way to achieve perfectly cooked fish.



Rustic Omelet Cake. With mushrooms, smoked paprika and Swiss cheese. A side of thick back wouldn’t be a bad thing.



Coconut Chicken Fingers. Cornmeal, shredded coconut and sesame seeds form the breading.



Creamy Halibut. Like a hug and a warm blanket on a rainy day.