

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

What’s for dinner? Here are a few quick meatless main dishes from our archives.

[You could use more green in your life. These main-course salads will help.]

Corn Souffle, pictured above. Use the last of that sweet corn in this quick, no-fuss souffle.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Dan Barber’s Scrambled Eggs. Serve these fluffy, creamy eggs with plenty of toast.

Summer Chili. It’s still summer, after all, so celebrate it with this quick and satisfying stew.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Zucchini Soup With Parmigiano-Reggiano and Basil, above left. Sure, hardier winter squash are showing up in markets, but the thin-skinned summer varieties are still right there next to them. Use them up in this thick and chunky soup.

Shiitake Tacos With Asian Pear Slaw, above right. To help you transition into pear season.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Pasta With Quick-Caramelized Onions, Fennel and Olives. You can never have too many quick pasta recipes.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Spiced Carrot, Leek and Lentil Soup. A good use for harissa, that delicious spice paste. Serve it chunky or pureed.