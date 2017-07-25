

Are you tired of the same old breakfast cereal routine every morning? Here’s a selection of recipes that you can make ahead for easy, grab-and-go options.

Dorie Greenspan’s Breakfast Muffins, pictured above. Muffins are a natural choice; these offer a variety of flavors and textures with each bite.



Saffron Chia Pudding With Mango and Cashews. You can prep these beauties several days in advance. While they’re in season, swap in peaches or nectarines instead of the mango.



Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Almond Breakfast Cookies. It’s no sugar-loaded breakfast cereal, and that’s a good thing. Leftovers keep in the refrigerator for up to five days.



Date-Nut Muffin Cups. Ideal for those who only need a small bite in the morning. They store for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.



Mango Breakfast Parfaits. Treat this as a guideline more than a recipe: layer your favorite jam with Greek yogurt and slices of fresh fruit in a to-go container, then pack some granola alongside to sprinkle on top before eating. (Go slightly sweet with Maple Olive Oil Pecan Granola or skew savory with Savory Granola.)



Tuna Spinach Tortas. If we can have breakfast for dinner, why can’t we have dinner for breakfast? Here’s a protein-packed option; they freeze well, individually wrapped, for up to one month.