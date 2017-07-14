(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Fresh lemon juice is a no-brainer for cocktails. Here are six recipes that put it to good use.

[The Negroni spinoff that’s a clear winner for hot weather]

Laphroaig Project, pictured above. The smoke from Laphroaig Quarter Cask Scotch makes this drink unique.


(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Rib Tickler, above left. A vermouth-based riff on the white Negroni.

Trinidad Sour, above right. You’ll use more than your usual amount of Angostura bitters; they’re balanced by orgeat syrup and lemon juice.


(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Honey Chartreuse Pops. Boozed up with gin and green chartreuse.

Sunshine Sour. Sweet, sour and bitter.


(M. Carrie Allan/For The Washington Post)

Limonada Sucia. Ideal for warm days or steamy nights.

More from Food:

8 ways to enjoy oysters, from grilled and broiled to po’ boys and pasta

There’s more than one way to fry a chicken. Here are some of the best.

Make a refreshing gin cocktail this weekend

Have questions about cooking? Join our live chat Wednesdays at 12.