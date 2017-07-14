Fresh lemon juice is a no-brainer for cocktails. Here are six recipes that put it to good use.
[The Negroni spinoff that’s a clear winner for hot weather]
Laphroaig Project, pictured above. The smoke from Laphroaig Quarter Cask Scotch makes this drink unique.
Rib Tickler, above left. A vermouth-based riff on the white Negroni.
Trinidad Sour, above right. You’ll use more than your usual amount of Angostura bitters; they’re balanced by orgeat syrup and lemon juice.
Honey Chartreuse Pops. Boozed up with gin and green chartreuse.
Sunshine Sour. Sweet, sour and bitter.
Limonada Sucia. Ideal for warm days or steamy nights.