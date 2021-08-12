The setting at Patowmack Farm — 40 acres owned by Beverly Morton Billand — is beautiful and practical. Throughout the year, the organic soil provides much of the makings for meals: lettuces, shishito peppers and cardoons along with frost grapes, wild chamomile and pawpaw, native to North America but with a tropical flavor that suggests a cross between a banana and a mango. On days the restaurant isn’t open, Badiee and colleagues help tend the farm. Most recently, they plucked wild blueberries, which the chef plans to pickle and use like capers, and built a chicken coop. (Baby turkeys are expected to be ready for holiday menus come November.) The owner’s “earth-to-table” philosophy is based in part on her wide-open pantry. “I want to be the change,” she says.