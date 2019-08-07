Ricotta toast seems to be having a moment right now. It keeps cropping up on my Instagram feed, on restaurant menus and, frankly, in my own thoughts when I ponder what I am hankering for at breakfast time or for an afternoon snack.
There are so many crave-worthy possibilities that can be launched from the simple base of creamy ricotta cheese smeared onto toasted bread, ideally just-toasted so the residual heat of it warms the cheese a little. You could use any bread you like, but the one I dream about when I’m in a ricotta toast revelry, is dark and chewy with visible kernels of grain, nuts and seeds.
In this summery recipe, the ricotta gets a glorious layer of ripe peach slices, a drizzle of honey, an emerald sprinkle of pistachios, some fresh thyme leaves and a finishing pinch of flaky salt. It’s a mouthwatering, sweet-savory combination that’s a welcomed break from the usual avocado toast, but similarly nourishing. No wonder I can’t get it off my mind.
4 servings
Here, creamy ricotta is smeared luxuriously onto whole grain toast, then topped with sliced peaches, pistachios, a drizzle of honey, fresh thyme leaves and a finishing sprinkle of sea salt for a nourishing, sweet-savory breakfast or snack.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
3 tablespoons unsalted shelled pistachios
4 slices crusty, textured, whole grain bread, such as from a “health” loaf (½ -inch thick slices, about 1¼ ounce each)
¾ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
1 ripe peach, pitted and sliced
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
¼ teaspoon kosher salt or flaky sea salt
In a small dry skillet over a medium-high heat, toast the pistachios, tossing frequently, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a cutting board to cool, then finely chop.
Toast the bread. Spread about 3 tablespoons of the ricotta over each piece, then arrange 3 to 4 peach slices peach on top on each toast. Drizzle each with ½ teaspoon of honey, then sprinkle each with about 2 teaspoons of the pistachios, ¼ teaspoon of the thyme and a sprinkle of salt. Cut each toast in half and serve right away.
