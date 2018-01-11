Exceptional Excellent Very Good



This week’s selection includes two delicious rieslings — one dry, the other medium dry — from one of Michigan’s top wineries. They illustrate two styles the grape can achieve, with the level of sweetness defining the difference. Two reds from Spain and a refreshing pinot grigio from Italy fill out the list.

Protos ’27 2014

Ribera del Duero, Spain, $30

Modeled after the first wine of the Ribera del Duero region, this beautiful, savory wine is made exclusively from tinto fino, another name for tempranillo. It shows deep flavors of black fruit, tobacco leaf and mushroom. It’s an ideal wine for winter stews or other braised dishes. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.

Left Foot Charley Riesling 2016

Old Mission Peninsula, Mich., $21

This is a textbook Riesling from one of Michigan’s best producers. Marked as “medium dry,” it displays noticeable sweetness, but the acidity keeps the sugar in balance. I prefer it to the dry Riesling, which is also delicious, simply because it shows better balance. Left Foot Charley is one of the wineries demonstrating Michigan’s excitement. The wines are worth seeking out, or asking your retailer to get some. ABV: 11.8 percent.

Left Foot Charley Dry Riesling 2016

Old Mission Peninsula, Mich., $21

The choice between Left Foot Charley’s dry Riesling and the regular Riesling, with its perceptible sweetness, is really one of taste. The dry version has a little more citrusy character, but it doesn’t quite feel as harmonious as the other version. Together, they provide an interesting case study on how a little bit of sweetness can make a wine better balanced and complete. ABV: 12.1 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Pilgrim Mencia 2016

Bierzo, Spain, $15

Pilgrims traveling the Camino de Santiago travel through the scenic wine region of Bierzo, where red mencia grapes thrive in terraced vineyards. This is rich and medium-bodied, ideal for roast or braised meat dishes. ABV: 14 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Perfectus Pinot Grigio 2016

Veneto, Italy, $14

So many Italian pinot grigios merely “get the job done,” washing down light appetizers and taking the edge off the day. This sprightly wine does more, adding citrus scents and melon flavors that suggest an alfresco luncheon of salads or light pasta dishes. Hey, we can dream, can’t we? ABV: 12 percent.

