by Dave McIntyre



FROM LEFT: Marietta Cellars Old Vine Rosé 2018, Halter Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Textbook Chardonnay 2017, Joey Tensley Fundamental Red Wine 2017, Angeline Vineyards Rosé of Pinot Noir 2018. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Is it possible to have too much rosé this time of year? Our greatest value this week is the Angeline rosé pinot noir. It’s simple and straightforward, with delicious fruit and a great price. We also have another California rosé, from Marietta Cellars, producers of the perennial favorite Old Vine Red. And in case you’re sipping these pink wines while grilling something more substantial, we include a well-priced Napa chardonnay, a delicious cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles and a plush Rhone-style blend from the Central Coast.

GREAT VALUE

Angeline Vineyards Rosé of Pinot Noir 2018

California, $13

Here’s a bright, juicy rosé, more on the strawberry side of the spectrum than watermelon. It’s delicious with seafood and salads that include seasonal berries. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Cordial Craft Wine, Beer & Spirits (the Wharf), Hayden’s Liquors, Rodman’s, Union Kitchen Grocery, Whole Foods Market (P Street), Yes! Organic Market (Connecticut Avenue, 14th Street). Available in Maryland at the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Grape Expectations in Gaithersburg, Hops & Vines in Odenton, Rodman’s (Wheaton, White Flint), Travilah Square Beer & Wine in Rockville, Wheaton Winery in Wheaton.

Halter Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Adelaida District, Paso Robles, Calif., $30

Paso Robles, in California’s Central Coast region, is a terrific area for cabernet and Rhone-style wines, without the excessive pricing that too often afflicts wines from further north. Halter Ranch is on the “west side” of Paso, a beautiful, hilly area where the road seems like it will take you to the sky. Unless of course you stop to taste some wines. This cabernet is deep with blackberry and boysenberry fruit, and grippy tannins that give it a flavor of the frontier. ABV: 14.2 percent.

Distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at Circle Wine & Liquor, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Pearson’s, Rodman’s.

Marietta Cellars Old Vine Rosé 2018

California, $17

Marietta Cellars produces the popular Old Vine Red, one of California’s best values, but they’re not ones to let a trend go by. This OVR is a fairly pale pink made from syrah, grenache noir and grenache gris. Chill it down and drink it up while the burgers are on the grill. Note to restaurants: It’s also available in kegs. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed in the District by Bacchus, in Maryland by Winebow: Available in the District at Kogod Liquor, Rodman’s, Trader Joe’s (various locations).

Textbook Chardonnay 2017

Napa Valley, Calif., $26

Chardonnay from Napa Valley tends to top $30, so here’s a relative bargain. Just as the name suggests, this wine gives you exactly what you expect from a good chardonnay: mouth-filling fruit with flavors of peaches and pears, along with just enough influence from barrel aging to give it more structure without overwhelming the wine with wood. ABV: 13.3 percent.

Distributed by Winebow in the District and Maryland, Roanoke Valley Wines in Virginia: Available in the District at Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Brix & Vine in Baltimore, Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Takoma Beverage Co. in Takoma Park.

Joey Tensley Fundamental Red Wine 2017

Central Coast, Calif., $20

Joey Tensley is known for his lush syrahs. This is a Rhone-style blend of syrah, petite sirah, mourvedre, grenache and viognier. It reminds me of the wines of Gigondas in the southern Rhone, but with a fruitier California style. ABV: 15 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus: Available in the District at Capital Fine Wine & Spirits, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquors, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Wagshal’s Deli. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Bin 201 Wine Sellers and Eastport Liquors in Annapolis, Bin 604, Roland Park Wines & Liquors, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Works in Baltimore, Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda, College Square Liquors in Westminster, the French Paradox Wines in Stevenson, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, the Wine Harvest in Gaithersburg, Wine Merchant in Lutherville.

