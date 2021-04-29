One of the tips I give people searching for a good meal in unfamiliar territory is to look for restaurants with an actual person’s name attached to it, with bonus points if that person is a woman. Think Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach, Birdie G’s in Santa Monica, Sylvia’s in Harlem and now Ruthie’s, which Hill dedicates to his late grandmother. Growing up in Charlotte, Hill says he and his brother would visit every Sunday and “rush into her house for rendered fatback,” a snack before their lunch together. Ruthie Hill had a garden out back and a husband who liked to sell the tomatoes she grew, with the help of a scale and a card table, on the street corner.