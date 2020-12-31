And a bonus wine, for those who will be celebrating the inauguration of Kamala D. Harris as vice president on Jan. 20: The McBride Sisters Collection, which Wine Spectator calls the largest black-owned wine company in the United States, offers Black Girl Magic Sparkling Brut ($25), and it is delicious. I have not been able to determine if it is available at retail in the D.C. area, though it is marketed nationally at Kroger, Target and Walmart stores and through the winery website at mcbridesisters.com. The nearest store listed on the website as carrying this wine is — appropriately enough — in Wilmington, Del.

GREAT VALUE

Comte Henry Sauvignon 2019

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Touraine, Loire Valley, France, $22

The simple white label suggests an unassuming wine, and you might be put off at the price, as Touraine sauvignon blancs typically clock in under $20. But the modesty in marketing signals confidence in quality. This wine approaches the more pricey appellation of Sancerre in its depth and minerality. Quince, apple and pear flavors envelop the palate, followed by a stony acidity that keeps the wine focused through a long finish. Serve this with rich poultry or seafood dishes; don’t serve it too cold. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

M La Montina Palanca Bianco

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Lombardy, Italy, $18

Montina produces franciacorta sparkling wine, including the delicious three-star extra brut I recommended last month. This still white wine is beguiling; I was surprised to learn it was mostly chardonnay, because it is so light on the palate. (Since Montina is a sparkling program, the grapes are picked before they are fully ripe.) It was simple at first but kept attracting my attention with notes of talc and white flowers. Every sip was different. The blend is filled out with 10 percent pinot blanc, and since it doesn’t fall within the Italian appellation regulations, the label carries no vintage date. ABV: 12 percent.

GREAT VALUE

E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Blanc 2018

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Rhone Valley, France, $16

An old standby: Guigal is a celebrated producer in the Rhone Valley, and its white cotes du rhone is reliably seductive, flowery and rich. The blend is a mouthful of grapes: viognier, roussanne, marsanne, clairette, bourboulenc and grenache blanc. It woos you with aromas of jasmine and honeysuckle, then hugs your palate with velvet. Try this with rich seafood or poultry. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Casa Marrone Appassimento Rosso 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Puglia, Italy, $17

Sweet red blends from California have been popular the past few years, but they tend to be treacly, syrupy and unbalanced. Why not pay just a little bit more for their inspiration — the sweet red wines of Italy? Casa Marrone Appassimento is made with organic grapes, dried in the sun to concentrate the flavors and the sugars before pressing. The wine is off-dry, but balanced, with flavors of cherry cordial, marzipan and raspberries, dusted with baking spice. Try this with smoked meats or spicy pizza. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Cantine Pellegrino Finimondo! 2018

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Sicily, Italy, $15

This wine is also made in the appassimento fashion, with the grapes being dried somewhat before pressing. This wine is more modern in style, with jammy blackberry fruit flavors. And, hey, the name Finimondo — “the end of the world” — seems appropriate for these times, though the importer explains that the name is a colloquial expression meaning the wine is terrific. ABV: 14 percent.

