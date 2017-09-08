

Like it or not, summer’s coming to an end. But you can preserve some of its best parts by pickling and canning. Not into water baths and long-term storage? Good news: Several of these recipes don’t need special equipment. Here are our top picks from our archives.

Canned Crushed Tomatoes, pictured above. The number one thing you should can; your winter self will thank you when you need good-quality tomatoes for soups, stews and the like.



Peachy Tomato Salsa. Sweet, tangy and spicy, this is great with meat or cheese, such as manchego or queso fresco.

Agave Tomato Jam. Spicy and sweet. If you don't feel like canning, this will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week (its one-pint batch makes the short shelf life manageable).



Whole Pickled Snacking Peppers, above left. Use this brine with any variety of pepper; these refrigerator pickles (no canning required!) will keep for at least one month in the refrigerator.

Curry Spiced Pickled Green Beans, above right. Similar to the classic dilly bean, but with Indian-inspired spices.



Kicked-Up Pickled Tomatoes, above left. A quick pickle (no canning!) that takes well to burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.

Egyptian Pickled Beets, above right. You can use red wine vinegar, distilled white vinegar or rice vinegar here; the pickles get a boost from cumin seed.



‘Hamburger’ Dill Pickle Chips. Vinegar-brined, crisp and tangy.

Tomato Orange Marmalade. Goes quite well with bread and runny cheese.

Reduced-Sugar Nectarine-Orange Marmalade. The best part about this recipe: You don’t have to peel the nectarines.



Peach Saffron Jam, above left. The spice lends earthiness and sophistication; use it with lamb or vanilla panna cotta.

Peach Jam With Lemon Basil, above right. The herb plays well with the sweet-tart notes in peaches, but regular basil, lemon thyme or lemon grass can also be used.