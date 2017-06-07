

If you’re planning to preserve any of spring’s produce, here are a few quick ways to do it, from the Recipe Finder.

Just Right Strawberry Preserves, pictured above. A small batch that uses just two quarts of berries. You can store in the refrigerator for several weeks if you’d rather not can.

Rhubarb-Ginger Jam. With crystallized ginger; store in the refrigerator for a few weeks, or freeze in smaller portions for several months.



Basil Paste. Herb gardens already overflowing? Blend them up with oil and freeze for a later use, as in this recipe. Be sure to check out the variation for sweet aromatic herbal pastes for baked goods listed at the end of the recipe.

Asian Pickled Carrots and Radishes, above left. Excellent on sandwiches, tacos or braises. If you’re not canning, they’ll keep in the refrigerator for up to one month. (Scale the recipe down if you like.)

Rhubarb Mango Chutney, above right. Spread on sandwiches, serve with eggs or pair with Indian food. This can be stored in the refrigerator rather than canning.



Sweet and Sour Onion Pickle. If you don’t feel like canning, the recipe’s author Cathy Barrow says you can keep these as refrigerator pickles — but do allow the two-week curing time before using.