Savory pancakes and fritters are a delicious way to stretch out ingredients — take a vegetable or two, add a starch, then bind it all together with an egg and you've got an easy appetizer, side dish or main. Here are a few favorites from our archives. Don’t forget, like most things, these would only be improved if you #putaneggonit.

Broccoli Rabe Cakes, pictured above. The slightly bitter green is treated to a mix of bread crumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.



Green Pancakes. Packed full of spinach and mint. Taste before judging, please.

Green Pancakes With Lime Butter. Another sort of Seussian recipe — this one’s made punchy with jalapeño and a bright cilantro-lime butter.



Corn and Crab Okonomiyaki. These take well to added leftovers you might have, whether animal or vegetable.



Summer Squash Fritters With Buttermilk Dressing. Use yellow or green squash, and don’t skip the tangy sauce.

Sweet Corn Fritters With Roasted Tomato. Serve with bacon. Duh.



Kimchi Pancakes. Have a tub of kimchi hiding out in your fridge? Make these giant pancakes.



Onion Fritters With Middle Eastern Spice Mix. Crispy, lacy and oh so crunchy. You’ll need a spiralizer.