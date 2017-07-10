

The apple strudel from Little Austria is available at the Marymount and Westover farmers markets. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

FLAKY IN THE BEST WAY: For a taste of Austria, you can’t go wrong with the apple strudel from Little Austria, a small company started by Helene Gallent this year. “I make everything from scratch, the old, traditional way,” says the Sterling resident. Using local and organic products whenever possible, Gallent crafts desserts such as Badner Obstkuchen (a traditional Austrian cake, $3 per piece), Honigreingerl (a variation of a yeasted sweet bread made with honey — from her native region of Carinthia in southern Austria — $4 per piece) and her signature item, the apple strudel: a not-too-sweet filling of apples, raisins and a touch of cinnamon housed in thin layers of a sunflower oil-based dough that’s brushed with butter before baking. Gallent is also experimenting with other fruit strudels (apple-cherry, currently available) and plans to develop a vegan version. Find the strudel ($4 per slice or $28 for a whole strudel) and other confections on Saturdays at the Marymount Farmers Market (2807 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington) and Sundays at the Westover Farmers Market (1644 N. McKinley Rd., Arlington).