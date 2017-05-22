

Marin French Cheese Co.’s Petite Breakfast fresh brie and Petite Cendrée ash-brined brie. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

CREAMY, DREAMY: We recently tried two types of brie from Marin French Cheese. Based in Petaluma, Calif., the company is the oldest continually operating cheese company in the United States. The Petite Breakfast fresh brie is mild, buttery, creamy and faintly tangy — ideal for melting into a grilled cheese or serving with summer berries. The Petite Cendrée, an ash-brined brie, has a texture that’s even smoother, with a faint and pleasant funk in the rind. The ash-brined variety is not as widely available in area stores, but you can purchase it, and the Petite Breakfast, from the company’s online store. The tidy, four-ounce rounds would make a nice addition to a picnic basket or cheese plate.

Fresh brie, $6.99 for 4 ounces at select Balducci’s in Virginia and Maryland. marinfrenchcheese.com. Also available at select Wegmans and coming soon to Arrowine & Cheese in Arlington.