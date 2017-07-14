CUTE AND USEFUL: You can never have too many kitchen towels. For a touch of practical whimsy, we like Comet Cloth tea towels, designed by Washington photographer Renee Comet. Measuring 18 by 27 inches, the cotton towels are soft, absorbent and fun. Using the farmers market or her own garden for inspiration, Comet photographs a variety of fresh produce — perfectly ripe strawberries or sliced red radishes, for example — and dips into her vintage kitchen gadget collection to stage more elaborate setups (such as Bad Hair Day and Combat Boy, viewable on her website). The towels are printed and sewn in the United States; it’s best to wash them with a phosphate-free detergent.

— Kara Elder

Comet Cloth tea towels, $22 each. Purchase online at cometcloth.com or in the District at Pantry Thai & Sushi (3716 Georgia Ave. NW).