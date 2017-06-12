

Deckhand’s Daughter smoked herring. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

SMOKIN’: For an easy lunch or snack, we like tinned fish — be it oil-packed tuna tossed in a salad or anchovies paired with nectarines in a Spanish tapa. Another type of fish to try: Deckhand’s Daughter smoked herring , made from wild-caught Alaskan herring. The oily little fish are smoked and canned by Warner Lew, who by day works as the Bristol Bay fleet manager for Seattle company Icicle Seafoods. (That’s Lew’s daughter, Mackenzie, on the label.) After a fisherman friend taught Lew how to smoke and can herring, he realized this might be a good way to make it more accessible: “If you don’t can it, you have to deal with the bones. If you don’t smoke it, it’s not very interesting. Smoking and canning makes it totally edible and delicious,” Lew told us. The process of canning softens its bones, which means you eat the fish, bones and all.

The unopened cans keep for four to five years on the shelf; once opened, Lew says it’s best to use it up within a week. One of his favorite ways to prepare the herring is mixed with butter and spread on crackers; he also suggests mixing it with cream cheese to be spread on a bagel. Try it in egg salad or use it in place of anchovies in a Caesar salad. We bet it would make a pleasing, smoky addition to the filling in deviled eggs.

Deckhand’s Daughter smoked herring from Deckhand Seafoods. Purchase seven-ounce cans online at fishermans-market.myshopify.com, $32.97 for three-pack, $52.94 for a six-pack, $90.88 for a 12-pack (including shipping) or at aksalmonsisters.com, $6.99 per can (not including shipping).